CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 86,657 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $44,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.43. 2,877,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,101,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

