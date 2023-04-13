Dalradian Resources (TSE:DNA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.46

Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as high as C$1.47. Dalradian Resources shares last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 174,004 shares.

Dalradian Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15.

Dalradian Resources Company Profile

Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.

