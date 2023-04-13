Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.97. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 74,549 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

