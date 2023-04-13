Dawn Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $55.65 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $55.65 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002483 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

