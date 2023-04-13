Decentralized Social (DESO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $118.97 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $11.30 or 0.00037654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $118.97 million and approximately $201,428.85 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

