Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Cap of $317.15 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Decred has a total market cap of $317.15 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for $21.32 or 0.00070286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,874,978 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

