Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $386.12. 682,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

