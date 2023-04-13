Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $384.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

