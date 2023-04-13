DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,807,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,258 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $167,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,344,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $318,973,000 after acquiring an additional 785,866 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,120,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105,321. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

