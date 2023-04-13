DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 124,695 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,695 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.53% of Hologic worth $98,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.08.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.39. 570,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,294. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

