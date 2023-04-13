DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,617 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $137,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.