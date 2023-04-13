DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 103,541 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 683,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,541 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $107,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $120.82. 1,842,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,384. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.49 and a 52 week high of $183.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

