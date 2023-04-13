DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 12,340 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.49% of ANSYS worth $103,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.33.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.07. 111,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.27 and a 200-day moving average of $259.70. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

