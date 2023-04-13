DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $90,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $32,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW traded down $12.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $642.47. The stock had a trading volume of 212,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $670.94 and a 200 day moving average of $599.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.