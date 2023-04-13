Del Sette Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,554 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $214.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average is $146.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

