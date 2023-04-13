Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,695 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Insider Activity

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $42.02 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

