Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $160.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $151.07 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

