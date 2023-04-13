Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.99

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €37.99 ($41.29) and traded as high as €42.28 ($45.96). Deutsche Post shares last traded at €41.70 ($45.33), with a volume of 1,916,212 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($55.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.02.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.