DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 1.8% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 120,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VSGX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.81. 101,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

