DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.62.

About DIAGNOS

Diagnos, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare technical services through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The company offers algorithm development, data analysis, and image processing services. It focuses on the development of its AI tool, Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, which is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment and processes at the point of care.

Further Reading

