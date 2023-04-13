Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Trading Up 4.4%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 196,617 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 100,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation, sale and development of diamond based resource properties. It also engages in the development of its Krone-Endora at Venetia project. The company was founded on September 17, 1985 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.