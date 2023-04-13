Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Raised by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,841 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 5.0% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $122,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after buying an additional 1,074,835 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,170,000 after buying an additional 799,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.76. The company had a trading volume of 213,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,022. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

