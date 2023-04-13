Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 55,906 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 27% compared to the typical daily volume of 44,082 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LABU. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,013,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5,306.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 711,759 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,616,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 262,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 165,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,852,000.

LABU traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 42,458,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,287,707. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

