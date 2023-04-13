DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Trading 5.5% Higher

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. 474,909 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 184,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization; and high-performance computing services.

Featured Stories

