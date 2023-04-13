Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0874 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.15 billion and $812.12 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00310493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011161 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000577 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 138,926,876,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

