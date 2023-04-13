Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.34

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.34 and traded as low as C$6.16. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.24, with a volume of 174,295 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.46.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.34. The company has a market cap of C$536.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

