Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.34

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.34 and traded as low as C$6.16. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.24, with a volume of 174,295 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.46.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.34. The company has a market cap of C$536.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36.
Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
