DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.91

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 609841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRD. StockNews.com began coverage on DRDGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2212 per share. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 74,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 33.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

