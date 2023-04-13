Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.13

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.13 and last traded at C$13.32, with a volume of 87171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$611.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.