DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $113.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.02%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.