Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 247.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.7%.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $647.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 165.13% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

DX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 21.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

