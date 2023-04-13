DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.70

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $7.60. DZS shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 143,905 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DZSI. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DZS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $223.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,243,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 298,735 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 255,162 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of DZS by 23.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,154,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 222,216 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth about $2,753,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

