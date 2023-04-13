Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Eaton worth $43,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,764,000 after acquiring an additional 244,082 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $159.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,032. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

