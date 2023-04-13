Elan Moriah Sells 6,627 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $256,199.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,080.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Elan Moriah sold 3,734 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $138,755.44.

On Monday, April 3rd, Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92.

VRNT stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 578,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Verint Systems by 149.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

