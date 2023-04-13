Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Up 20.7%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 20.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 2,844,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 937,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Down 8.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers custom-built vehicles.

Further Reading

