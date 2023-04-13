Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Up 20.7%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 20.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 2,844,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 937,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Down 8.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Electrameccanica Vehicles
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers custom-built vehicles.
