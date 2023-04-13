Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECIG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Electronic Cigarettes International Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,129,500 shares.
Electronic Cigarettes International Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
Electronic Cigarettes International Group Company Profile
Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of vaping products and electronic cigarettes. Its brand portfolio include VAPESTICK, FIN, Victory, GreenStix, VIP, E-CIG, and Pro Vapor. The company was founded by Marc Hardgrove on May 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electronic Cigarettes International Group (ECIG)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Cigarettes International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Cigarettes International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.