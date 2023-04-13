Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$23.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFN. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$17.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$10.99 and a twelve month high of C$20.21.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Element Fleet Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$622,784.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$622,784.00. Also, Director Jay A. Forbes bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,849,520.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

See Also

