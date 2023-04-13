Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ESI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 191.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.