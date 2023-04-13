Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) were up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.53 and last traded at $58.53. Approximately 186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELMUF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Danske lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

