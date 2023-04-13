Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $29,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after acquiring an additional 608,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

