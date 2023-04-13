Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Approximately 1,973,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,420,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.33 ($0.03).

Empire Metals Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £11.35 million, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.10.

About Empire Metals

(Get Rating)

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. Its principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse Gold Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Georgian Mining Corporation and changed its name to Empire Metals Limited in February 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.