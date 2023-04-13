Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 922,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 2,452,227 shares.The stock last traded at $4.47 and had previously closed at $4.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXK. TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $855 million, a P/E ratio of 142.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

