Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 166,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,504% from the average daily volume of 4,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

