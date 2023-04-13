Energi (NRG) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $139,419.59 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,479,117 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.