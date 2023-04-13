Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $3.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.87. 9,534,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,206,843. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

