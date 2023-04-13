Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after buying an additional 5,181,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after buying an additional 897,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,306.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,709,000 after purchasing an additional 762,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 910,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

