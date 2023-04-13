Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.23. The stock had a trading volume of 79,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,157. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.