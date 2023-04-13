Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,263 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

About Acadia Healthcare

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $75.22. 120,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,304. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.