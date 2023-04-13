Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,831 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Essex Property Trust worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.24.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE ESS traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.13%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.