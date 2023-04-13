Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,112. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.69 and a 200-day moving average of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

