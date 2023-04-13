Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,951 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.26. 32,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,759. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

